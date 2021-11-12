Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,792. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $38.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

