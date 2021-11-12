SAFE DEAL Tops 1-Day Volume of $302,183.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00004040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $302,183.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,585,120% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78952386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00072285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,663.66 or 0.07240967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,479.53 or 1.00113296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,044,749 coins and its circulating supply is 995,233 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.