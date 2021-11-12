SafeBlast Trading Up 4.4% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $244,781.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,115.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.28 or 0.01039180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.96 or 0.00269757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00259509 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00028198 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

