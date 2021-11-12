SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Market Capitalization Hits $2.15 Billion

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $12.72 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,780,532.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80289063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00098277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.98 or 0.07201436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,285.24 or 0.99922541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.