SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) One Day Volume Tops $12.72 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $12.72 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,780,532.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80289063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00098277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.98 or 0.07201436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,285.24 or 0.99922541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

