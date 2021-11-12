Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

SLRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

