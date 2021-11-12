salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,790 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of salesforce.com worth $760,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,088,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock valued at $226,991,407. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $306.52 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $300.08 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

