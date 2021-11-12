Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 500.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Sally Beauty worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

SBH stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

