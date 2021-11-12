San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 14.3% Higher

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 253,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 104,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

