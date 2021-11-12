Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.18

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $16.72. Sasol shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 713 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
