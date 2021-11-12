Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.18

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $16.72. Sasol shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 713 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

