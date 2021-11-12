Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Buys $56,288.70 in Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 9,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,288.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 560 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354.40.

On Thursday, November 4th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 1,400 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $8,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,083.20.

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00.

Shares of STSA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,106. The firm has a market cap of $189.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STSA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

