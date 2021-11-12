Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,246.42

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,246.42 ($16.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($18.68). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($18.68), with a volume of 195,900 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Savills alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,366.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,246.42.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.