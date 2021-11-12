Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

NYSE WMT opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.00. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.