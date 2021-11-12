Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

