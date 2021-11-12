Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $178.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

