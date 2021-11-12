Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,490.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,391.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,390.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

