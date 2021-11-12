Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $116.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $219.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

