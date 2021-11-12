Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,744 shares of company stock worth $10,223,590 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.