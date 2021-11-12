Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,559 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

