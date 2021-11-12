Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 5,846 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 100.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.76 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.