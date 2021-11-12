Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

