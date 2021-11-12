Scotiabank Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$131.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.44.

TSE GIB.A traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$112.15. The company had a trading volume of 79,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,123. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$89.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$111.32. The firm has a market cap of C$27.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

