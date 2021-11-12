Scotiabank Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$66.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.80.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,706. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.15. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$47.10 and a 1-year high of C$70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

