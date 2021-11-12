Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of SCOTF remained flat at $$72.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.