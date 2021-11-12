Seagate Technology (STX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX):

10/29/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

10/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc..

10/11/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.

10/6/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. 7,775,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,317 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

