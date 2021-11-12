Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.27.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $64.61 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.