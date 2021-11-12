Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Trading Up 0.1%

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 406.50 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27). Approximately 296,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 603,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.50 ($5.26).

The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 408.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

