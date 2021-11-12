SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $257,880.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,441. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

