SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $13,465.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $13,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 12,928 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $323,458.56.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $499,177.31.

On Monday, November 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 17,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $427,310.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,696 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $284,212.80.

On Monday, October 25th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $334,514.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.00. 639,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,916. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEMrush by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the third quarter valued at about $1,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEMrush by 3,607.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

