Semux Market Cap Achieves $81,474.29 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $81,474.29 and approximately $359.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00077405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008987 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007567 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005361 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002888 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

