Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Seneca Foods worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 471.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

