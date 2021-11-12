Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Repurchase $400.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,056. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.