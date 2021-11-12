ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

SFBS stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

