Sessia Price Up 1.5% This Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $406,520.73 and approximately $28,786.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

