Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,652.64

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,652.64 ($34.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,814 ($36.77). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,814 ($36.77), with a volume of 405,860 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,719.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,652.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.