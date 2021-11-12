SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 3450496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s payout ratio is currently -65.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of SFL by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

