Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.15

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.15 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 2,137,239 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Shanta Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.15. The company has a market cap of £125.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Shanta Gold’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

About Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

