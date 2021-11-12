Shard Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 45% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Shard has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

