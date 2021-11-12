SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Cap of $193,960.81

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. SHIELD has a market cap of $193,960.81 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,035.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.58 or 0.07239694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.00392144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $655.66 or 0.01040151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00086390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00409230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00269613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00270051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004957 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

