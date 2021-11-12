ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $215.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.45.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

