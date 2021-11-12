ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

