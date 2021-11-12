Showcase (SHO) One Day Volume Hits $80,054.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Showcase has a market cap of $488,924.33 and approximately $80,054.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,560,696.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.54 or 0.07227098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,020.29 or 0.99768625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

