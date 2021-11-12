Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,812,033.12 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

NYSE SSTK traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,207. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

