Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.74 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.54 ($0.32). 128,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 301,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.49 ($0.32).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.