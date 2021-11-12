Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Up 6.4%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 1,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,085,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

