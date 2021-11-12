SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Steve Francis Sells 81,500 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total value of £39,935 ($52,175.33).

Steve Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SIG alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of SIG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

SIG stock traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 48.44 ($0.63). 327,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.06. SIG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of £572.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded SIG to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.