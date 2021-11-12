Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 238666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGHT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,324,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

