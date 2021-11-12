Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$175,965.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total transaction of C$175,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,245,654.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$202,279.00.

Shares of SVM stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.88. 333,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$10.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

