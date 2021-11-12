Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$202,279.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$202,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,733,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,133,300.20.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total value of C$175,965.00.

SVM stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.88. The company had a trading volume of 333,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,143. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$10.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

