Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Simmons First National worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

